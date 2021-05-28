Memorial Day Travel Skyrocketing
PORTLAND, Ore– You can blame Covid-19 for the urge to get out and leave town over the first long weekend of Spring and Summer. Oregon AAA estimates some 485 thousand of us will travel, headed to destinations like the Utah National Parks, Central Oregon, Northern California and of course the beaches.
This is a big rebound overall. 37 million Americans have planned a trip over Memorial Day. That’s 11 percent of the population. Travel by car is most popular. Drivers will take a longer trip. Traffic started picking up with the afternoon commute yesterday. Freeways are expected to be jammed again today.