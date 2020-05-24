Memorial Day 2020: Willamette National Visitors & Holiday Closures
Portland, Ore. – Willamette National Cemetery and Lincoln Memorial Park on Mt. Scott in Southeast Portland have been very busy with visitors this Memorial Day weekend, as they are during this holiday every year. Many take the trip to pay their respects to their loved ones, family, and friends buried there, to thank them for their service, and to say we love them and miss them. KXL Listener Q, who runs the website IraqWarHeroes.org, and several volunteers helped place flags throughout the area, something they do each year. Q shared several photos and video with KXL news from this weekend.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means many things will be closed including most courts and offices. You can park for free in Portland on Memorial Day, and there is no mail delivery. Trimet buses and Max trains are on Sunday schedules. There is no Wes train service. C-Tran is running on Sunday/Holiday schedules. The Portland Aerial Tram is closed.
Oregonlive reports The Oregon Department of Veteran’s Affairs will honor Memorial Day traditions with its first-ever Virtual Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony. The virtual ceremony, which will include a number of messages reflecting on the importance of the holiday. Tune into on ODVA’s Facebook page 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, or anytime thereafter.