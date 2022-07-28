      Weather Alert
Members Of The Eritrea Track And Field Team Missing After Participating In World Athletics Championships In Eugene

Jul 28, 2022 @ 10:12am

EUGENE, Ore. – 4 members of the Eritrea track and field team and a coach have gone missing after participating in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

The University of Oregon Police Department says the team was last seen on July 23rd.

They had been staying in University housing for the event.

Here’s who’s missing:

  • Ande Filmon, Age 24
  • Habtom Samuel Keleta, Age 18
  • Berhe Asgedom Nigusse, Age 44
  • Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, Age 18
  • Yemane Teklehaim Haileselassie, Age 24

At this time, there is no evidence of foul play or any indication that the team did not leave on their own volition.

Federal and state police partners are now involved in the case.

Anyone with information about the individuals’ whereabouts are asked to contact UOPD at 541-346-2919 or on the department’s anonymous tip line at 541-525-8178.

