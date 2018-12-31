Mega Traffic Mess On Mt. Hood
By Pat Boyle
Dec 31, 2018 @ 7:23 AM
Government Camp, Or. – U.S. 26 and Oregon Highway 35 were closed for three hours late Sunday due to extreme traffic congestion. ODOT says numerous cars slid off the road  and some drivers abandoned their vehicles. Both roads reopened around 9:30 Sunday night. ODOT says the situation was not helped by the fact skiers seemed to all leave the slopes and head home at the same time.

Trip Check lists U.S. 26 at Government Camp and Oregon Highway 35 at White River as severe weather hazards today. Both have packed snow and chains are required.

 

