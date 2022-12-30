Mega Millions Jackpot Stands At $640M

(Atlanta, GA) — Twenty-one consecutive drawings have come and gone without a jackpot winner in the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game. The estimated jackpot tonight stands at 640-million dollars. This marks only the sixth time the Mega Millions’ big prize has climbed above the 600-million dollar mark. Players around the nation will find out if they are holding a winning ticket when numbers get drawn tonight at 8 o’clock Pacific.