Meeting Tonight About Lockdown At Stoller Middle School

Beaverton, Oregon – Parents of students at Stoller Middle School in Beaverton, tonight is your night to ask questions about Friday’s lockdown. A community meeting and Q & A are taking place tonight in the school’s gym from 6 to 7pm. Officials and parents will talk about what happened and the response by both the school and police. Space is limited only Stoller Middle school parents are allowed. Maureen Wheeler with the Beaverton School District says students are starting to get back to normal, with 94% of students coming to school, up from 87% on Monday. She says that is a good sign that everyone involved is back to focusing on what is important. Learning in a safe environment.

Read the statement from the school:

Dear Stoller Parents/Guardians,

We invite you to attend a Community Meeting/Question & Answer Session tomorrow night, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the gym/cafeteria. The goal of this session is to provide you with information about the initial incident, law enforcement and Beaverton School District response, status of the investigation and how we will be moving forward.

Due to space limitations, this session is intended for parents and guardians only. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow night.

If you are unable to attend, there will be a summary available the following day.

Thank you!

Carl Mead, Ed.D.

Deputy Superintendent

Beaverton School District