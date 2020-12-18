      Weather Alert

Meet Sir Winston Churchill, The Newest Member Of The Larson Family

Dec 18, 2020 @ 8:27am

Sir Winston Churchill, our new puppy from Pontotoc, MS has nearly tripled in size in his first 63 days with us. He is a Bernese Mountain Dog and he eats like a welfare Democrat.

Many listeners asked what the puppy looks like, so I wanted to show you. I’ll post more pictures as he gets older, and of course as a Bernese Mountain Dog, much much bigger!

The post Meet Sir Winston Churchill, The Newest Member Of The Larson Family appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

