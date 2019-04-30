Medicare For All Gets Hearing

Washington DC – A Medicare For All bill sponsored by first term Washington Democratic Representative Primila Jayapal gets a hearing on Capitol Hill today. She says it is a detailed proposal to make sure every American gets quality health care and says the current health care marketplace is broken. Not all House Democrats are on board. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she thinks the Affordable Care Act is the way to bring affordable health care to everyone.

Oregon Congressman Greg Walden tells Fox News ” we’re not Venezuela and that’s what they’re talking about doing here. It’s a complete government take over of your health care. 158 million Americans get their health insurance through their employer or union plan. Those would be gone.”

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release a cost estimate of the plan tomorrow. Walden says both liberal and conservative think tanks say the bill would cost 32 trillion dollars.