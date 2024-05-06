Medicare And Social Security Go-Broke Dates Are Pushed Back In A ‘Measure Of Good News’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The go-broke dates for benefit programs Medicare and Social Security have been pushed back as an improving economy has contributed to changed projected depletion dates, according to the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report.

Medicare’s go-broke date for its hospital insurance trust fund was pushed back five years to 2036 in Monday’s report.

Social Security’s trust funds will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2035, instead of last year’s estimate of 2034.

Still, officials warn that policy changes are needed lest the programs become unable to pay full benefits to retiring Americans.