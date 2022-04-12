      Weather Alert

Medical Practice Must Pay $120,000 After Importing Unapproved Birth Control

Apr 12, 2022 @ 10:25am

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – A Mount Vernon medical practice will pay $120,000 to the federal and state governments in a settlement for unlawfully importing medications from a foreign source.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says the Skagit Family Health Clinic imported birth control medications that had not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Under the settlement, the clinic will pay $72,000 to the state and just over $48,000 to the federal government.

The money will reimburse the governments for their share of costs paid on Medicaid claims between 2015 and 2020.

TAGS
birth control doctor import medical practice
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court
Man Shot & Killed By Police In Scappoose Was Wanted For Gresham Murder
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
Farm In Washington State Fined $267,000 For Allegedly Watering Without Water Rights
Connect With Us Listen To Us On