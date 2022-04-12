Medical Practice Must Pay $120,000 After Importing Unapproved Birth Control

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – A Mount Vernon medical practice will pay $120,000 to the federal and state governments in a settlement for unlawfully importing medications from a foreign source.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says the Skagit Family Health Clinic imported birth control medications that had not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Under the settlement, the clinic will pay $72,000 to the state and just over $48,000 to the federal government.
The money will reimburse the governments for their share of costs paid on Medicaid claims between 2015 and 2020.