MEDICAL EXAMINER: Five People Died From The Heat In Portland Last Summer

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has confirmed that five people died as a result of extreme heat in the Portland area last July and August.

The confirmation comes after months of investigation and toxicology tests into eight suspected hyperthermia deaths.

The other three deaths were found to have been caused by factors other than heat.

One person who died was homeless.

The four other victims died in buildings.

One person died in a house, two died on the fourth floor of an apartment building and one died on the sixth floor.

The lack of air conditioning or fans was a significant factor in the deaths.