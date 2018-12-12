Medford Man Sentenced for Stabbing Mother of his Children to Death

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for stabbing a woman to death and leaving her in her Medford driveway.

The Mail Tribune reports 38-year-old Jose Enrique Solis Garcia was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2017 murder of Noemi Ruiz, who was the mother of their children.

Prosecutors say he confronted Ruiz and stabbed her dozens of times on Sept. 11, 2017, as she returned from her job to take the kids to school.

Solis Garcia pleaded no-contest to murder last week. Donald Scales, Solis Garcia’s lawyer, said his client entered the plea to spare the children the ordeal of a murder trial.

The District Attorney’s Office says Solis Garcia previously had been showing up without permission at Ruiz’s home, church and workplace and had previously broken into Ruiz’s home.

