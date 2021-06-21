      Weather Alert

Medford Man Dies When His Small Plane Crashes

Jun 21, 2021 @ 2:50pm

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a Medford man has died after crashing a small airplane into a field in White City, officials said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Henry Levin was attempting to land his single-engine airplane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport when it crashed less than a mile away in the backyard of a residence around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis says the Piper Tri-Pacer airplane clipped several trees before hitting the field.

He says the crash caused a small grass fire which was quickly extinguished.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

