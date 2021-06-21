Medford Man Dies When His Small Plane Crashes

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a Medford man has died after crashing a small airplane into a field in White City, officials said.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Henry Levin was attempting to land his single-engine airplane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport when it crashed less than a mile away in the backyard of a residence around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis says the Piper Tri-Pacer airplane clipped several trees before hitting the field.
He says the crash caused a small grass fire which was quickly extinguished.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.