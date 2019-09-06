      Weather Alert

Medford Hotel Manager Arrested for Alleged Harassment

Sep 6, 2019 @ 11:45am

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Medford police have arrested a hotel manager after an employee reported that she was being sexually harassed.

The Mail Tribune reports 41-year-old Fernando Corvacho faces two charges of third degree sexual abuse and two charges of harassment.

Medford police Lt. Mike Budreau says a 41-year-old female employee reported that Corvacho had groped her both outside and inside of her clothing.

Budreau says she provided secret recordings of interactions that showed what had happened.

Corvacho is being held in Jackson County Jail, and his bail is set at $15,000. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/

