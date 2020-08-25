      Weather Alert
Meat Packing Plant Fire Causing Closure in Portland

Aug 25, 2020 @ 7:57am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2 alarm fire at Columbia Empire Meat Company in Southeast Portland is causing a shut down of a six-block area.

Throughout the morning drive time, Portland Fire Lieutenant Rich Chatman tells us drivers should try to avoid the area around S.E. Milwaukie Avenue and Bush Street.

“Crews arrived find pretty heavy smoke coming showing from some roll-up doors here. This is a meat packing company, so we’ve got a lot of refrigerators, and pretty industrial type equipment,” said Lt. Chatman.

He says they have not found anyone injured from the fire.

