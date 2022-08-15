      Weather Alert

Measure On Portland Government To Appear As-Is On Ballot

Aug 15, 2022 @ 4:21pm
Portland City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a sweeping proposal to change the form of government and election system in Portland, Oregon, should advance to November’s ballot, rejecting a legal challenge from a city business organization.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Business Alliance filed a lawsuit in July saying the proposal approved by the city’s Charter Commission violated the Oregon constitution’s requirement that ballot measures address only a single subject.

Circuit Judge Stephen Bushong disagreed in the Monday ruling, saying a unifying principle – reforming the structure and operation of city government – logically connects all provisions in the measure.

