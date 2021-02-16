Measure In Washington State Would Prevent License Suspension For Unpaid Traffic Tickets
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Lawmakers in Washington state have proposed a measure that would prevent a driver’s license from being suspended if a person cannot pay or respond to a traffic ticket.
The Kitsap Sun reported Monday that the measure sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Emily Randall would eliminate suspended licenses for those who are unable to pay off their traffic infractions.
Twelve other states in the U.S. have enacted similar laws eliminating debt-based license suspension, including Oregon and California.
The legislature has said that suspended licenses account for about 33% of the prosecutorial caseload in the state.