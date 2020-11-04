Oregon 1st State To Decriminalize Drugs, Legalize Psilocybin
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon has become the first state to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin and methamphetamine and to legalize therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms, with two ballot measures passing by large margins Tuesday.
Ballot Measure 109 that allows the manufacture and controlled, therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly called magic mushrooms, had 58% yes votes compared to 42% no votes, with about 1.5 million votes counted.
Measure 110 would completely change how Oregon’s justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs.
It received 61% yes votes and 39% no votes, with roughly 1.5 million votes counted.