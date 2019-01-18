Blazer Fans Possibly Exposed To Measles

Portland, Ore. — The confirmed number of cases of Measles in Clark County has grown to 19 and there are 7 suspected cases.

The latest number also warns fans who attended the January 11th, Trail Blazers game that one of the patients with a confirmed case was there between 5:30 pm and 11:30 pm.

Here is a list of places and times where people may have been exposed to Measles.

Health care facility:

Kaiser Cascade Park Medical Office , 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15 to 2 am Wednesday, Jan. 16.

, 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15 to 2 am Wednesday, Jan. 16. Rose Urgent Care and Family Practice, 18 NW 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 pm Monday, Jan. 14.

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center Emergency Department, 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver from 11:40 pm Monday, Jan. 14 to 5:10 am Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Magnolia Family Clinic, 2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, Jan. 8.

2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Vancouver Clinic, 700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver 3:30 to 7 pm Friday, Jan. 11. 10:45 am to 1:30 pm Saturday Jan. 12. 4:30 to 7:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 13. 9:30 am to 1 pm Monday, Jan. 14.

700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver Kaiser Cascade Park, 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 1 to 8:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 12.

12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 1 to 8:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 12. Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Emergency Department, 2801 N Gantenbein Ave., Portland from 11:30 am to 2 pm Saturday, Jan. 12.

2801 N Gantenbein Ave., Portland from 11:30 am to 2 pm Saturday, Jan. 12. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department, 400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver 10 pm Saturday, Jan. 12 to 4 am Sunday, Jan. 13. 12:30 to 8:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 13.

400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center , 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver 8:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 12 to 1 am Sunday, Jan. 13. 5:45 pm Sunday, Jan. 13 and 12:30 am Monday, Jan. 14.

, 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver

Other locations:

Fisher Investments , 5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive, Camas 6:20 am to 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 10 6:20 am to 7 pm Friday, Jan. 11 6:20 am to 7 pm Monday, Jan. 14 6:20 am to 7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15

, 5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive, Camas Moda Center (Trail Blazers game), 1 N Center Court St., Portland from 5:30 to 11:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11.

1 N Center Court St., Portland from 5:30 to 11:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11. Church of Christ the Savior , 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Jan. 13.

, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Jan. 13. Verizon Wireless at Cascade Station , 10103 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 5 to 11 pm Monday, Jan. 14.

, 10103 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 5 to 11 pm Monday, Jan. 14. Church of Christ Savior, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 am to noon Sunday, Jan. 6 and 6 to 11:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 6.

3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 am to noon Sunday, Jan. 6 and 6 to 11:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 6. Church of Truth , 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 am to 4:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 6.

, 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 am to 4:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 6. Portland International Airport , 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland from 10:45 am to 3:45 pm on Monday, Jan. 7. More specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period.

, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland from 10:45 am to 3:45 pm on Monday, Jan. 7. More specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period. Costco , 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland from 1 to 5:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 8.

, 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland from 1 to 5:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 8. Amazon Lockers , 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 pm to 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 pm to 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 10. Rejuvenation , 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 10. Pho Green Papaya , 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 10. Chuck’s Produce , 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 pm Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11.

, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 pm Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11. IKEA , 10280 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 4:30 to 8:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11.

, 10280 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 4:30 to 8:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11.

Schools:

Tukes Valley Primary School, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Tukes Valley Middle School, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8

Vancouver Home Connection , 301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Wednesday, Jan. 9 (This is a corrected date); and Friday, Jan. 11.

, 301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Wednesday, Jan. 9 (This is a corrected date); and Friday, Jan. 11. Cornerstone Christian Academy, 10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4

10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4 Hearthwood Elementary School, 801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Wednesday, Jan. 9. Image Elementary School, 4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9. Eisenhower Elementary School, 9201 NW Ninth Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Public Health has established a call center for questions related to the investigation. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should call, 360.397.8021. The call center hours are 9 am to 5 pm daily, including weekends.

At this time, it’s unclear whether these cases are connected. This is an ongoing outbreak investigation. Public Health will provide updates as additional information becomes available. Public Health has created a webpage dedicated to the measles investigationthat contains the latest information, as well as answers to frequently asked questions.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their local county health department: