Measles Outbreak Grows to 73 Confirmed Cases in Clark County

Vancouver, Wash. – Clark County Public Health is continuing its measles outbreak investigation. Since Jan. 1, Public Health has identified 73 confirmed cases and is currently investigating two suspect cases. There are no new locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

Here are the details of the 73 confirmed cases:

Age 1 to 10 years: 53 cases 11 to 18 years: 15 cases 19 to 29 years: one case 30 to 39 years: four cases

Immunization status Unimmunized: 63 cases Unverified: seven cases 1 MMR vaccine: three cases

Hospitalization: one case (none currently)

Public Health will continue to provide updates as cases are confirmed or additional exposure sites are identified. The measles investigation webpage will continue to be updated.

Additional resources

For information about measles cases in Oregon, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage. For information about other measles cases in Washington, visit the Washington State Department of Health measles webpage.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or public exposures should call their primary care provider or Clark County Public Health at 360.397.8182. Clark County Public Health does not provide immunizations or testing for immunity.

If you are unsure of your family’s immunization status, you can view, download and print your family’s immunization information online at MyIR or request a copy of your immunization record from the Washington State Department of Health.