Measles Not Done Yet in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wa. – The measles outbreak in Clark County isn’t over yet.

After five straight days of no changes, three new cases were confirmed on Friday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 68.

Two more suspect cases are currently under investigation.

No new places of possible exposure have been named.

THREE NEW CONFIRMED CASES, TWO SUSPECT IN CLARK COUNTY MEASLES OUTBREAK