Measles Cases Now 47 In Clark County

Portland, Ore. — Health officials in Clark County announcing Sunday the number of measles cases is confirmed at 47 with 7 suspected cases.

The number of cases increased by two from Saturday but health officials say they have not identified any other possible locations where people may have been exposed.

The breakdown:

Age 1 to 10 years: 34 cases 11 to 18 years: 12 cases 19 to 29 years: one case

Immunization status Unimmunized: 41 cases Unverified: five cases 1 MMR vaccine: one case

Hospitalization: one case (none currently)

The Clark County Public Health Authority has offered the following information for anyone who may believe they have been exposed:

For a complete list of exposure sites, visit the Public Health measles investigation webpage.

Clark County Public Health is urging anyone who has been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others in the waiting room. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments (unless experiencing a medical emergency) without calling in advance.

Additional resources

For information about additional exposure sites in Oregon, linked to the confirmed case in Multnomah County, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage. For information about other measles cases in Washington, visit the Washington State Department of Health measles webpage.

Public Health has established a call center for questions related to the investigation. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should call 360.397.8021. The call center is open daily.

Anyone with questions about their measles immunity or the measles vaccine should contact their primary care provider. Clark County Public Health does not provide immunizations or testing for immunity.

If you are unsure of your family’s immunization status, you can view, download and print your family’s immunization information online at MyIR or request a copy of your immunization record from the Washington State Department of Health.