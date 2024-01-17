Meals on Wheels People – Closed but operating remotely. Meals on Wheels People has canceled meal deliveries and congregate lunches in Multnomah, Washington, and Clark counties on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Staff and volunteers will make calls to all meal recipients scheduled for delivery and instruct them to use shelf-stable meals delivered earlier until we can resume service. Meals on Wheels People weekly delivers supplemental grocery items to homebound seniors to supplement their nutritional needs and support these kinds of urgent conditions.

“We want to ensure the safety of both our clients and our volunteers,” says Meals on Wheels People’s CEO, Suzanne Washington. “All of our meal recipients have been receiving additional food, in addition to their already individually stocked or purchased food items, in case of an event such as this. We will call all of them to ensure that they are safe and remind them to eat one of the meals we provided.”

We encourage everyone to check on their neighbors and contact Meals on Wheels People if you have an older neighbor in need.