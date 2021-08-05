McMinnville Woman injured after being struck by plane while kayaking

A kayaker was injured when she was hit by a plane on the Willamette River.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s office says around 5 PM on Wednesday they received a call regarding an injured kayaker on the Willamette River near the Lower Lambert Bar between Dayton and the Wheatland Ferry.
Multiple agencies responded and found the injured kayaker as well as a Pipe Super Cub plane on a gravel bar, the kayaker was taken away in an ambulance.
The injured kayaker is said to be a 42 year old woman from McMinnville who was out kayaking on the river with another woman in a separate Kayak.
According to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office early investigation reveals that the plane “was taking off from a gravel bar when the kayaker was struck by the plane. The pilot returned to the scene and has cooperated with the investigation.”
The Sheriff’s Office says, “The involved plane is equipped with tundra tires allowing for takeoff and landing in this area, and the pilot reports having previously landed and taken off from this area approximately 50 times, and has over 6500 hours of flight time.”
Neither the pilot or the injured woman has been identified.