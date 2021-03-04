McMinnville Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Child
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) – A McMinnville man who sexually abused a child was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
The Statesman Journal reports Erick Munoz Diaz was sentenced by Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Ladd Wiles after pleading no contest to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse last week.
In January 2020, McMinnville police officers responded to a report of Munoz Diaz inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl.
The child received support from a child abuse assessment center, and disclosed the abuse.
Munoz Diaz soon after left Yamhill County and began working in Marion County under a fictitious name.
With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Munoz Diaz was arrested in April 2020.