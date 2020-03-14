      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

McMinnville First Christian Church (DOC)

Mar 14, 2020 @ 1:54pm

McMinnville First Christian Church (DOC) – Sunday morning service canceled. (For Sun Mar 15th)

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Heartbreak At The Beach