McDonald’s Same-Store Sales Fall For The First Time Since The Pandemic

July 29, 2024 4:53AM PDT
(Associated Press) – McDonald’s posted weak sales in the second quarter as increasingly value-conscious consumers paid fewer visits to restaurants.

The Chicago burger giant said Monday that its same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, fell 1% worldwide in the April-June period.

It was the company’s first same-store sales decline since the fourth quarter of 2020.

McDonald’s warned in April that inflation-weary consumers were seeking better value and affordability.

The company introduced a $5 meal deal at U.S. restaurants on June 25, but that was too late to affect second quarter results.

McDonald’s said its second quarter revenue was flat at $6.5 billion.

