McCarthy Fails In Marathon Votes For Speaker, House Adjourns

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is falling far short in voting to become House speaker.

House Republicans fell into disarray on the opening day of the new Congress, refusing by more than a dozen votes to elect McCarthy in multiple rounds before finally adjourning.

McCarthy is fighting to become speaker as his party takes slim control of the chamber.

The mood was tense as voting by all House members left McCarthy well short of the majority he needed.

McCarthy was battling right-flank conservatives who refuse to give him their votes.

The House agreed to return at noon Wednesday.