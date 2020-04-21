Mayor Wheeler & Local Leaders Discuss Economic Relief From COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is hosting a press conference with regional and state leaders on Tuesday to discuss the economic impacts of COVID-19.
They’ll outline the actions being done to provide relief and recover from the financial losses the pandemic has caused across the state.
The event will be done virtually and stream live today at 12pm.
Mayor Wheeler will be joined by fellow mayors Shane Bemis of Gresham, Beaverton’s Denny Doyle, Steve Callaway from Hillsboro, and Lucy Vinis of Eugene.
Also joining the event will be Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and representatives from the State of Oregon, Metro, Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon, Oregon Native American Chamber, Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber, Prosper Portland, Greater Portland Inc., Business for a Better Portland, Portland Business Alliance, Travel Portland, and Technology Association of Oregon.