Mayor Wheeler Fined For Campaign Violation
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has been fined $500 for listing large donors on his campaign mailer in type too small for the average reader, and two other candidates in city races were given warnings for not properly disclosing their largest contributors on their websites and social media accounts.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city auditor’s office announced the findings Monday.
Wheeler was also admonished in April for failing to properly list on campaign communications the top five donors who’d given his campaign more than $1,000.
That city rule went into effect this election cycle.
Wheeler’s campaign disagreed with the ruling.