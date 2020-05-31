Mayor Wheeler Condemns Violent Protests, Extends Curfew
The Mayor of Portland had stern words for protesters Sunday morning.
In a press conference Mayor Ted Wheeler condemned the behavior of some protesters saying “the death of George Floyd and so many others has been co-opted by rioters and looters to use the moral soul of this movement as cover to destroy our communities”.
The mayor continued on “It no longer feels like sincere mourning for the death of George Floyd and many other black men and women in our country, this behavior that we’ve seen for the second night is blatant lawlessness and selfish violence”.
The mayor continued on to thank first responders including firefighters, police officers and 911 operators for their efforts to contain the situation.
Mayor Wheeler also announced that he is extending the curfew over the city(8 p.m.) and said more details are to come.