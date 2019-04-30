Mayor Ted Wheeler’s State of the City Speech
By Jacob Dean
|
Apr 30, 2019 @ 5:53 AM

Portland, Oregon – During Ted Wheeler’s State of the City Speech last night at Memorial Coliseum…the Mayor addressed a number of different issues including Portland’s homelessness. Wheeler says they’ll continue using a complaint-driven system to clear camps, prioritizing them based on public safety, health and the environment. The Mayor says the city is working on a number of programs to help the homeless. He says he’ll share more about those and how they will be funded when he releases his new budget tomorrow.

KXL’s Mike Turner was there- Portland’s Mayor underlined his highest priorities in his State of the City speech Monday.

 

