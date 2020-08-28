Mayor Ted Wheeler To President Donald Trump: “Stay Away, Please”
Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to people gathered in downtown Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Friday sent President Donald Trump a letter.
In it, the Mayor tells the President “No thanks” to federal officers and asks the President to “stay away, please.”
You can read the letter here:
https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2020-08/8.28.20-letter-to-president-trump.pdf
Dear President Trump:
Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city.
On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks.
We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.
There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city. There is no room here for racist violence or those who wish to bring their ideology of hate into our community. Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law.
Tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested and marched for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system. They are part of the proud progressive tradition of Portlanders fighting for justice – from racial justice to economic justice to environmental justice.
When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse. Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city.
In Portland, we are focused on coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession.
Stay away, please.
Signed,
Ted Wheeler
Mayor of Portland