Mayor Ted Wheeler To Give Up Salary For Rest Of Year
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – City of Portland officials say all non-union employees must take 10 days of unpaid leave by October and Mayor Ted Wheeler will go without a salary for the rest of the year because of revenue loss related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Chief Administrative Officer Tom Rinehart said in an email to city employees that the moves are being made as the city anticipates more than $100 million in lost revenue.
He says the city cannot wait to reduce costs and prepare.
The furloughs and pay freezes for non-represented staff, around 1,700 workers, are expected to save more than $19 million.