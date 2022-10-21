KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Mayor Ted Wheeler To Ban Homeless Camps On Portland Streets

October 21, 2022 3:39PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon mayor plans to ban camping on Portland streets in the next year and a half.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the aim is to gradually move people from street encampments to campsites designated by the city.

Wheeler said his goal is to open at least three such sites, with the first opening within 18 months of securing funding.

It’s unclear when funding will be allocated.

The sites will initially serve 150 people and provide access to basic services such as food and hygiene.

The announcement comes as Portland grapples with a growing homelessness crisis.

Wheeler said there are 700 homeless encampments across the city.

