Mayor Ted Wheeler Declares State Of Emergency

Mar 12, 2020 @ 1:53pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Thursday declared a State of Emergency.

The move gives the City additional authority to address COVID-19.

Here’s more from the Mayor:

Here are the latest actions the City is specifically taking:

  • During the State of Emergency, water service will not be disconnected for non-payment of sewer/stormwater/water bills.
  • We will convene a COVID-19 Economic Impact Task Force to generate ideas for a stimulus package to help small and large businesses recoup losses from canceled events and loss of business.
  • We are expanding community hygiene stations citywide.
  • We are assisting shelter providers to keep winter shelters open.
  • We are protecting the thousands of city employees and its visitors by postponing or canceling non-essential work gatherings.
  • We are stopping non-essential travel for meetings and conferences and encouraging vulnerable employees to stay home for as long as they need to.

The City of Sherwood has also declared a State of Emergency.

