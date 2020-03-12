Mayor Ted Wheeler Declares State Of Emergency
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Thursday declared a State of Emergency.
The move gives the City additional authority to address COVID-19.
Here’s more from the Mayor:
Here are the latest actions the City is specifically taking:
- During the State of Emergency, water service will not be disconnected for non-payment of sewer/stormwater/water bills.
- We will convene a COVID-19 Economic Impact Task Force to generate ideas for a stimulus package to help small and large businesses recoup losses from canceled events and loss of business.
- We are expanding community hygiene stations citywide.
- We are assisting shelter providers to keep winter shelters open.
- We are protecting the thousands of city employees and its visitors by postponing or canceling non-essential work gatherings.
- We are stopping non-essential travel for meetings and conferences and encouraging vulnerable employees to stay home for as long as they need to.
The City of Sherwood has also declared a State of Emergency.