Mayor Pete Shows Promises Big Money For A Failure Of A Bridge Project

America’s failure of a Transportation Secretary comes to see one of the biggest choke points on I-5 between Canada and Mexico today…the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia.

Pete Buttigieg has presided over one transportation trainwreck after another.

The East Palestine rail disaster, a nationwide supply chain crisis, and lately, a couple of dozen near miss collisions of airliners…and parts falling off others.

Other than “Open Borders” Mayorkas, the Homeland Security Secretary, Buttigieg is the biggest goof off in Senile Joe Biden’s Presidential cabinet.

But Pete controls Federal Money so he’s coming to see the I-5 bridge today…and the Northwest’s all democrat leadership team is slobbering over the opportunity to score some federal cash.

I certainly don’t expect Kotek and Inslee to tell him the truth.

That the new bridge replacement costs ballooned from 7 to 9 billion in just a couple of years and construction hasn’t even begun. The Coast Guard says it’s 60 feet too short, so expect their veto. Light rail adds a couple of billion to the inflated price, voters hate it, and ridership is dropping faster than Biden’s approval ratings.

I’m sure that if Buttigieg thinks he can buy some votes with your billions for a boondoggle bridge, he’s good to go.