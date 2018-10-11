Mayor Expands Trash Can Service Downtown

Portland, OR. – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the overflowing trash can situation downtown is a litter crisis and says he feels a sense of urgency about it. He announced today trash cans will now being emptied six days a week and starting in April, that service will be expanded to seven days a week. He said he’s “committed to upholding my vision for Portland as the cleanest city in America. I know we can get there.”

He’ll get some help from the Portland Business Alliance which will pay for 200 new trash cans by next spring. Wheeler says 2.6 million pounds of trash was collected downtown in the last year.