MAX Service Disrupted On The Westside

PORTLAND, Ore. — MAX light rail trains are not serving stops east of Beaverton Transit Center and west of Galleria in downtown Portland as crews make repairs to overhead wires.
The wires were damaged Tuesday afternoon at Sunset Transit Center. Passengers were evacuated from the train.
TriMet tells FM News 101 that crews are working around the clock, but repairs will not be completed on Wednesday. They’re not yet sure what caused the damage.
Riders should except delays with shuttle buses in service.