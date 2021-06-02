      Weather Alert

MAX Service Disrupted On The Westside

Jun 2, 2021 @ 2:37pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — MAX light rail trains are not serving stops east of Beaverton Transit Center and west of Galleria in downtown Portland as crews make repairs to overhead wires.

The wires were damaged Tuesday afternoon at Sunset Transit Center.  Passengers were evacuated from the train.

TriMet tells FM News 101 that crews are working around the clock, but repairs will not be completed on Wednesday.  They’re not yet sure what caused the damage.

Riders should except delays with shuttle buses in service.

TAGS
MAX light rail public transit trimet
Popular Posts
GOP Blocks Bipartisan Probe of Deadly Jan. 6 Riot at Capitol
9 Victims Dead In Shooting at San Jose Rail Yard
Eugene Man Sentenced To Prison After Trying To Kill Police Officer
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
It Was A Senior Prank, Not A Hate Crime
Connect With Us Listen To Us On