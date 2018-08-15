Matt’s Mom and Dad
By Mike Turner
|
Aug 15, 2018 @ 6:17 PM

Photo from KGW

Portland. Ore – Matt Matheny’s Parents say he had no water and ate bees and berries to stay alive on Mt St Helens for nearly a week. His parents said he was being treated at the hospital mostly for dehydration. A hospital spokesman said earlier that Matheny was in satisfactory condition, which means his vital signs were good and that he was awake and alert. His parents praised searchers and recounted how their eldest child, a former Boy Scout, survived after becoming turned around during his hike.

