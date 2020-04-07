Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo for Seniors at Texas Living Facility
All right, all right, all right! Matthew McConaughey entertained residents at a senior living facility in Texas this past weekend by hosting a game of virtual Bingo from his home. “During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us,” the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to Matthew…for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing.” Good Morning America notes that McConaughey was joined at home by his wife, Camila Alves, his mom Kay, and two of his three kids.