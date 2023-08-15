KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Massive Explosion At Gas Station In Russia Kills 35

August 15, 2023 3:53AM PDT
Credit: MGN

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 35 people and injured scores of others.

They say three of those killed in the explosion Monday night were children.

It happened on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital.

A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, triggering the blast.

It was Russia’s deadliest accident since April 2022, when a fire at a defense research facility in Tver north of Moscow killed 22 people and injured a dozen more.

