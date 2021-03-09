      Weather Alert

Massage Therapist Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault

Mar 8, 2021 @ 4:29pm

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – A Bremerton massage therapist who sexually assaulted women has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The Kitsap Sun reports a Kitsap County Superior Court judge on Monday sentenced Joshua Jenkins after he pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and three counts of indecent liberties.

Court documents say Bremerton police began investigating Jenkins last June when a woman said Jenkins inappropriately touched her at an appointment at Manette Day Spa.

Jenkins told investigators he initiated “consensual” sexual contact with at least 20 clients by making overtures during massages, which is a violation of basic medical ethics.

He claimed Monday he did not understand the destructive effect he had on clients

