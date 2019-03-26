Massage Therapist Accused Of Sexual Assault

Battle Ground, Washington – A state licensed massage therapist is now facing charges of sexual assault in Battle Ground. Battle Ground Police arrested 47-year-old Eddie Anzalone on Monday. He’s a massage therapist who until recently, worked at Opdahl Chiropractic and Massage along Parkway Avenue in Battle Ground. Two women say Anzalone “touched too much” as he gave them massage treatment at the Opdahl clinic last month. The women reported to the clinic, which then told police. Anzalone got fired, now he’s jailed, facing charges of second degree rape and indecent liberties. If you have more information to offer about the accused massage therapist, you’re asked to call Battle Ground police.

Battle Ground Police Officers arrested Eddie D. Anzalone today, March 25, on charges of Rape II and Indecent Liberties. Anzalone, DOB 4-24-1971, is a Massage Therapist licensed through the Washington State Department of Health. Until recently, he was an employee of Opdahl Chiropractic and Massage located in Battle Ground. He left employment at the clinic on March 1st.

The arrest is the result of an investigation that began early this month after two women reported that Anzalone had touched them inappropriately in a sexual manner while they received massage treatment for injuries at the Opdahl clinic in February of this year.

Both women reported the behavior to the clinic owner who has complied with all reporting requirements and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Investigating officers ask that anyone with information that might assist in their investigation contact Sgt. Jason Perdue at jason.perdue@cityofbg.org or by phone at 360-342-5241.

Anzalone was taken into custody this morning and was booked into the Clark County Jail. Charges of Rape in the Second Degree (RCW 9A.44.050.D) and Indecent Liberties (RCW 9A.44.100.D) have been forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing; no further information will be released at this time.

KXL’s Cooper Banks contributed to this report