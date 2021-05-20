Mass Vaccination Site At Clark County Fairgrounds Closing May 28th
RIDGEFIELD, Wa. – The mass vaccination site at the Clark County fairgrounds is closing next Friday, May 28th.
The Washington State Department of Health says it’s also shutting down its mass vax site in Kennewick and also transferring leadership of its Wenatchee site to the local health district.
The Spokane site will remain open.
The state says the plan now is to send more resources to its mobile medical teams, who are now going into communities to administer vaccinations.
Here’s more from the Department of Health:
OLYMPIA – After a successful four month run, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is transitioning the state-led mass vaccination effort from stationary sites to mobile vaccination clinics. This new phase of vaccine outreach will help the state reach people who have experienced barriers in vaccine access and help distribute life-saving shots more equitably and conveniently across the state of Washington.
“Since opening January 26, our four state-led mass vaccination sites have administered nearly 300,000 doses of vaccine,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH. “This remarkable achievement could not have been attained if it wasn’t for the hard work of DOH staff, the Washington National Guard, our local and private sector partners, as well as our community members who visited these sites to get vaccinated. This transition isn’t closing a door to vaccine opportunity but opening several new ones that will allow for more equitable vaccine access in the future.”
The transition to mobile vaccine clinics is well underway, and the initial effort has already been successful. DOH’s mobile medical teams have given out more than 32,000 doses of vaccine across the state since distribution began. In the future, these mobile units will be able to take vaccine directly into communities, and help serve those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including counties where there are higher gaps for race/ethnicity vaccine administration data, communities with recent outbreaks or increased cases and hospitalizations, those with lower vaccination rates, and those that have experienced COVID-19 health disparities and vaccine inequities. DOH will be making more announcements about these efforts in the coming weeks.
Friday, May 28 the state-led mass vaccination sites in Ridgefield and Kennewick will close and DOH will transition leadership of the Wenatchee site to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The Spokane site will remain open. For more information, visit our mass vaccination web page.
Now that vaccine supply has caught up with demand, getting vaccinated is easier than ever. In areas where mass vaccination sites are closing, there will still be multiple vaccine providers nearby that will continue to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. People can visit Vaccine Locator to schedule an appointment, text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862) to receive addresses of nearby vaccination sites, or call 833-VAX-HELP. Language assistance is available.