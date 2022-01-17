      Weather Alert

Mass Shooting Injures 6 in Eugene

Jan 17, 2022 @ 7:14am
Police are asking for help, to find a suspect in a mass shooting that injured six people outside a concert hall in Eugene Friday night. 

Witnesses and police say a man wearing a hoodie, with a handgun, fired the shots near the WOW Concert Hall’s back entrance injuring four males and two females.  The suspect then ran off.

 Police Chief Chris Skinner says there were a lot of people with cell phones in the crowd, and there should be a lot of witnesses who know more about what happened. “We know we have audio and video evidence of what happened,” said Skinner. “There were a lot of people, it was very chaotic.”

It happened around 9:30 P.M.

One victim is in critical condition, the others doctors describe as stable. Five of them had traveled from out of town for the concert.

