Mass Shooting Injures 6 in Eugene

Police are asking for help, to find a suspect in a mass shooting that injured six people outside a concert hall in Eugene Friday night.
Witnesses and police say a man wearing a hoodie, with a handgun, fired the shots near the WOW Concert Hall’s back entrance injuring four males and two females. The suspect then ran off.
Police Chief Chris Skinner says there were a lot of people with cell phones in the crowd, and there should be a lot of witnesses who know more about what happened. “We know we have audio and video evidence of what happened,” said Skinner. “There were a lot of people, it was very chaotic.”
It happened around 9:30 P.M.
One victim is in critical condition, the others doctors describe as stable. Five of them had traveled from out of town for the concert.