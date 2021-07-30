      Weather Alert

Masks Now Required Inside State Buildings

Jul 30, 2021 @ 10:42am

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday announced the requirement of masks for employees and visitors inside state buildings.

“The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is spreading in our communities and is more contagious,” said Governor Brown. “This mask requirement will protect Oregonians, many of whom have been on the frontlines of the pandemic and who continue to provide essential services to Oregonians. We also must protect everyone—both agency employees and community members who visit state agencies for information, services, and resources. This new guidance accomplishes both.”

The requirement begins immediately.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Governor Kate Brown masks Oregon
