Masks Now Mandated At The Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) – Visitors to the Washington State Fair will be required to wear masks at all times as Pierce County works to stem “unprecedented levels” of COVID-19.
KING-TV reports Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department health director Dr. Anthony L-T Chen announced a health order Tuesday making the mask requirement a condition of the fair’s operation.
The Washington State Fair runs at the Puyallup Fairgrounds from Sept. 3-26.
The order says masks must be worn indoors and outdoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
Exceptions include when eating or drinking, when it is essential to communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing and when it’s necessary to confirm someone’s identity.