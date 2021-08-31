      Weather Alert

Masks Now Mandated At The Washington State Fair

Aug 31, 2021 @ 3:39pm

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) – Visitors to the Washington State Fair will be required to wear masks at all times as Pierce County works to stem “unprecedented levels” of COVID-19.

KING-TV reports Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department health director Dr. Anthony L-T Chen announced a health order Tuesday making the mask requirement a condition of the fair’s operation.

The Washington State Fair runs at the Puyallup Fairgrounds from Sept. 3-26.

The order says masks must be worn indoors and outdoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Exceptions include when eating or drinking, when it is essential to communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing and when it’s necessary to confirm someone’s identity.

