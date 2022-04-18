Masks No Longer Required At PDX

Portland, Ore. — Following the ruling by a Federal Judge overturning the mask mandate on public transportation, the Port of Portland and the TSA announced masks are no longer required at Portland International Airport.
The news was delivered by a written statement from the Port of Portland:
Local TSA just advised us they will no longer be enforcing the directive that requires masking in the airport. To that end, people in the airport are not required to wear a face covering. We recognize that travelers and airport employees will have mixed feelings about this sudden change. We ask that people be kind and respectful of a person’s individual decision to wear a mask or not.