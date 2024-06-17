KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Set To Issue 175,000 Pardons For Marijuana Convictions

June 17, 2024 4:03AM PDT
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to sign an executive order to issue 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions.

The Washington Post reports the order to be unveiled Monday will forgive low-level marijuana possession charges for an estimated 100,000 people.

The newspaper reports the Democratic governor says he sees the order as an opportunity “to right a lot of historical wrongs.”

Recreational cannabis was legalized in Maryland in 2023 after voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2022.

Now, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis.

